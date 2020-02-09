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Coronavirus, el "terrible" virus del miedo.
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56972 views • February 09, 2020
Los carroñeros de la industria farmacéutica española, ya ven negocio en el Coronavirus de China y han ofrecido sus servicios de detección. Y para ultimar las pruebas, piden que se les envíe desde China la cepa de este "peligroso" virus.
¿Por qué no se cogen los trastos y se van a China a vivirlo de cerca?
¿Tenemos que arriesgarnos a que nos envíen a España lo que aún no tenemos?
http://bit.ly/38RITbG
¿Os acordáis del falso peligro que intentaron colarnos con la pandemia de la Gripe A?: http://bit.ly/2RCAenq
¿Por qué no se cogen los trastos y se van a China a vivirlo de cerca?
¿Tenemos que arriesgarnos a que nos envíen a España lo que aún no tenemos?
http://bit.ly/38RITbG
¿Os acordáis del falso peligro que intentaron colarnos con la pandemia de la Gripe A?: http://bit.ly/2RCAenq
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