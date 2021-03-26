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🚨 UPDATE: Gender Bender Agenda & Obama's Balls | #CandidCanPodcast
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83 views • March 26, 2021
Special Transgendered Musical Interlude from Nairobi & Obams's Got Some Balls!
The Transgender Agenda is being forced into conversations. Why?
Let's talk about it ... #comment below
Show Notes:
⚡ 2 Men having Sex with each other does not mean that either individual is gay or having gay sex.
⚡Should 9 yr-olds be issued "Transgender Medicine" or have Transgender Surgery without parental guidance or consent?
⚡Sexual Identity and the struggle/fight for Civil Rights are not one-in-the-same.
⚡ Enjoy your identities. Celebrate You - without the need for others to agree or accept your individualism.
Links & Refereces:
http://christianocan.com/gender-bender-obamas-balls/
#Nairobi #Mr432hz #FadhileeItulya #ChristianoCan #MrCanCan
The Transgender Agenda is being forced into conversations. Why?
Let's talk about it ... #comment below
Show Notes:
⚡ 2 Men having Sex with each other does not mean that either individual is gay or having gay sex.
⚡Should 9 yr-olds be issued "Transgender Medicine" or have Transgender Surgery without parental guidance or consent?
⚡Sexual Identity and the struggle/fight for Civil Rights are not one-in-the-same.
⚡ Enjoy your identities. Celebrate You - without the need for others to agree or accept your individualism.
Links & Refereces:
http://christianocan.com/gender-bender-obamas-balls/
#Nairobi #Mr432hz #FadhileeItulya #ChristianoCan #MrCanCan
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