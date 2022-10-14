Create New Account
We are Not Defenseless in This Spiritual War! | John Dyslin & Pastor Dana Coverstone 9/29/22
Nehemiah Project
Published a month ago

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Pastor Dana Coverstone about the spiritual authority held by those who confess faith in Jesus, and how Christians are NOT sitting ducks in the spiritual battle of our day. "Here’s the thing, folks," says John, "It is all spiritual warfare!" Watch this clip to learn more about the spiritual authority of the Christian as mentioned in Nehemiah Strong.



John's website: https://johndyslin.com/

Pastor Coverstone's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DanaCoverstonetv

godeviljesusspiritual warfarejohn dyslinnehemiah strong

