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MONKEYPOX LOCKDOWNS IMMINENT? - Globalists Run Exercise As Belgium QUARANTINES & WHO Takes Over!
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7659 views • May 23, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports the latest news regarding the hoax of monkeypox and the latest quarantine system put in place in Belgium.
People are actually falling for this latest braindead trend following a monkeypox pandemic warning for May 15th, 2022 back in November by Bill Gates which literally encapsulates what we're seeing now in its entirety. How convenient and "totally coincidental."
Meanwhile, globalists ran a Monkeypox exercise in March 2021 and the WHO treaty has now taken over most major countries worldwide.
What we're seeing is the boldest move thus far towards the new world order and the great reset. This is a transhumanist operation tied with a eugenics operation and we must stand up for our humanity NOW!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports the latest news regarding the hoax of monkeypox and the latest quarantine system put in place in Belgium.
People are actually falling for this latest braindead trend following a monkeypox pandemic warning for May 15th, 2022 back in November by Bill Gates which literally encapsulates what we're seeing now in its entirety. How convenient and "totally coincidental."
Meanwhile, globalists ran a Monkeypox exercise in March 2021 and the WHO treaty has now taken over most major countries worldwide.
What we're seeing is the boldest move thus far towards the new world order and the great reset. This is a transhumanist operation tied with a eugenics operation and we must stand up for our humanity NOW!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on SOVREN HERE:
https://sovren.media/u/wam/
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
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JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
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World Alternative Media
2022
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