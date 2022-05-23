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MONKEYPOX LOCKDOWNS IMMINENT? - Globalists Run Exercise As Belgium QUARANTINES & WHO Takes Over!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports the latest news regarding the hoax of monkeypox and the latest quarantine system put in place in Belgium.
People are actually falling for this latest braindead trend following a monkeypox pandemic warning for May 15th, 2022 back in November by Bill Gates which literally encapsulates what we're seeing now in its entirety. How convenient and "totally coincidental."
Meanwhile, globalists ran a Monkeypox exercise in March 2021 and the WHO treaty has now taken over most major countries worldwide.
What we're seeing is the boldest move thus far towards the new world order and the great reset. This is a transhumanist operation tied with a eugenics operation and we must stand up for our humanity NOW!

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
healthvaccinesnewsfalse flagpoliticssciencevaccinenwoconspiracybill gatesmandatevoluntaryismshinglesjabbelgiumjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidwammonkeypox
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