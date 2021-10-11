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Mission Trip book series trailer
JohnTheo-Author
JohnTheo-Author
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10 views • October 11, 2021
A futuristic retelling of the Pilgrims story. In the future. Available on amazon.com or www.johntheo.com
In the year 2077, the United States has become a post-apocalyptic footnote in the world history books. The only place freedom still exists is in a shielded underwater city called The Atoll where a group of Christian refugees are trying to start over. The Atoll inhabitants are hated for their freedoms and hunted for their technology, but even in their protective bubble treachery still finds a way in.
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laserscyberpunkscience fictionstar warschristian fictionunderwatersubsspaceshipsexoskeleton
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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