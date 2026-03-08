© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran War Current Situation March 8th 2026 - lotfyzakaria
lotfy zakaria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YnLBHZ-cjsw
Mar 8 2026
ايران تبدأ ضرب محطات المياه في الخليج واسرائيل تتهم الامارات بضرب محطة مياه ايران
Iran starts hitting water stations in the Gulf, and Israel accuses the UAE of hitting Iran's water station