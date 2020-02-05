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False Prophet Heart Hope Vonda Brewer, Lying Tongue, EXPOSED!
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23 views • February 05, 2020
Vonda Brewer is a lying tongue, who claims to be a medium between the Holy Spirit. This women is a False Prophet. Trying to get in your wallet with her Armageddon Script. Beware of the Wolf with a lying tongue.
Vonda Brewer was singled out as an EXAMPLE of a false YOUTUBE prophet trying to extort money from her followers. This is a hard hitting video. Vonda crossed lines that we can't cross, scripture slays the tongue of the serpent so fast. She condemns herself and her ministry. She boasts that she has over ONE MILLION views on her videos, these are just clips from one video, who knows what else this women is saying. Mysticism, astrological signs, psychic readings, horoscopes, crystal balls, this women took it to another level.
Vonda Brewer was singled out as an EXAMPLE of a false YOUTUBE prophet trying to extort money from her followers. This is a hard hitting video. Vonda crossed lines that we can't cross, scripture slays the tongue of the serpent so fast. She condemns herself and her ministry. She boasts that she has over ONE MILLION views on her videos, these are just clips from one video, who knows what else this women is saying. Mysticism, astrological signs, psychic readings, horoscopes, crystal balls, this women took it to another level.
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