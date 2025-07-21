Eugenics: The Hidden Agenda Behind Global Control - Past, Present & Future - Documentary

::::The eugenics movement may have faded into the shadows of history, but the dark agenda behind it has never truly disappeared. Eugenics wasn’t just about improving humanity; it was about social engineering, deciding who lives and who doesn't, and genetically controlling society. This history directly connects to the transhumanism agenda, where today's elites push for genetic modification, CRISPR, and AI human fusion. From the Carnegie funded Eugenics Record Office to Nazi Germany's sterilization laws, the spiritual implications are clear, humans attempting to control genetics, defying God’s design. This video draws the unsettling parallel between past atrocities and modern moves toward gene editing and technological control. The push for "better" humans isn’t just historical, it’s happening right now, and it’s more globalist than you think. Watch and learn the true agenda behind the so called “improvement” of humanity and ask the question: are we on the brink of another eugenic dystopia?