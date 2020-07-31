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You Gotta Fight for your Rights - Big Pharma Pulling The Strings
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2 views • July 31, 2020
Medical freedom and Liberty is under attack all across the country. Don't believe the fear propaganda, DO YOUR RESEARCH. Representative Heidi Sampson of Maine stands up to Big Pharma and fights for Liberty and TRUTH.
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