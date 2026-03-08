⛔️ 🇮🇷 'My country is under airstrikes from your Epstein regime' — Iranian analyst Marandi

Westerners who want to "free" Iran from the Islamic Republic by bombing it know nothing about the country or its people, Iranian political scientist Mohammad Marandi says.



💬 Even under missile fire, crowds gather all across the country to show support for the authorities and call for resistance against the invaders, despite Western media lying for 47 years that "the regime is about to fall," he notes.



🔊 "Your problem is that we are independent, and that we do not accept the Epstein class that rapes and murders little kids. We don't accept them murdering our kids. We will not allow your regime to kill our kids and get away with it," Marandi concludes.

Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates

