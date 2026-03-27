The ‘Forever War’ Risk: What Happens If Troops Deploy? An interview with Peter Schiff

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The risk of a prolonged conflict raises serious questions about what comes next if troops are deployed. Ground involvement can shift not just military strategy, but public sentiment, economic stability, and global market behavior. History shows how quickly short-term actions can evolve into long-term commitments with complex consequences. As uncertainty grows, so does the need to understand the broader implications. Watch the latest interview for deeper context and a clearer perspective on how this scenario could unfold.
#GlobalConflict #Geopolitics #EconomicOutlook #WorldNews #MarketImpact
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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