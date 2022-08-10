NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 08/10/22

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The FBI raid on Trump's Winter home in Florida Mar-a-Lpgo, should show all of us just what the democrats are after. Third World Communiswtic Third World Policies. this has never happened in America but it happens in other nations. We cannot allow this. This will destroy our Republic, and that is what the democrats have been actively doing for the last three decades or more.