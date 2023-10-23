Create New Account
Zeee Media | Reports in the escalation of Isreali/Hamas war: Full blown Tyranny
[Clip] Shimon Yanowitz joined me from Israel to discuss alarming emerging info regarding IDF, describing escalation into “full blown tyranny” by the Israeli government which now seeks to imprison its citizens and seize their property if they dare to speak out.


for more:

https://zeeemedia.com/interview/world-war-zeee-with-maria-zeee-ft-shimon-yanowitz-from-israel/

