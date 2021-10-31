Who Would SURVIVE the Collapse of Civilization? - Graham Hancock

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The first half of this video is an original piece of writing from Graham Hancock. The 2nd half is from his lecture, "America Before: The Key to Earth’s Lost Civilization". The full presentation can be viewed here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAccZ8eWhXo&;t=5142s
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