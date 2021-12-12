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How Should We Help Others According to Jesus?
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1 view • December 12, 2021
The masses including the masses in the churches all do their good deeds in order to be seen by others. They announce their charity so every can hear and see it. Some claim they do it to "inspire others" to give too. But in reality al their doing is bringing the spotlight on them. In reality, Jesus said when we do good deeds, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing. I tend to think that is hyperbole, but the question is what was Jesus really saying we should do then, since you can't do anything without your hands knowing what each other are doing? He was saying "give it 110% to do your charity in secret so that even you will put as little focus on your self as possible"
Will you obey what Jesus said, or are you building on sand?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Will you obey what Jesus said, or are you building on sand?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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