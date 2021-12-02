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Nigel Farage Interviews Donald Trump - GB News World Exclusive 12/1/2021
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41 views • December 02, 2021
Nigel Farage was the first British politician to meet Donald Trump following his election as President of the United States in 2016.
Nigel Farage’s friendship with Donald Trump was forged during the 2016 presidential campaign, when almost all others abandoned the Republican nominee.
Find out Donald Trump's views on the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry. What does Donald Trump think of Boris Johnson? What does Donald Trump think about Climate Change? Will Donald Trump run for election again in 2024?
Download the GB News App to watch live wherever you are, catch up with all our shows and get the latest news from the GBN family. https://www.gbnews.uk/freegbapp
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Nigel Farage’s friendship with Donald Trump was forged during the 2016 presidential campaign, when almost all others abandoned the Republican nominee.
Find out Donald Trump's views on the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry. What does Donald Trump think of Boris Johnson? What does Donald Trump think about Climate Change? Will Donald Trump run for election again in 2024?
Download the GB News App to watch live wherever you are, catch up with all our shows and get the latest news from the GBN family. https://www.gbnews.uk/freegbapp
https://www.gbnews.uk/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0vn8ISa4LKMunLbzaXLnOQ
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GBNEWS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GBNewsOnline
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gbnewsonline/
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