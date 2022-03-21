Pfizer Trial Safety Data Shows 3% of those JABBED Died! – Dr. Jessica Rose

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Dr. Jessica Rose is an immunologist and molecular biologist who has specialized in computational biology and the bio-mechanisms behind pathogenic infections. She discusses the newly released Pfizer safety data with the Tea Time team.
https://www.jessicasuniverse.com
From 'Tea Time Episode 25': https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/tea-time/QNGVnbvMnp
CHD's Tea Time: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/tea-time