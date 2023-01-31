Coincidence Theory

John Stuart Mill said, 'It is in the interest of tyrants to have a low level of intelligence and a low level of education'. As a result, the Powers That Be stigmatize pattern-recognition and demonize 'generalizations'. In fact, these two things are signs of systematic thought and high intelligence. In their place, the public is told to embrace the concept of a random universe, held together by coincidences.





