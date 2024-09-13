BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mike Adams Sermon 038 - Colossians - Jesus frees humanity from servitude, ancient rituals and government bureaucracy
Abundance Church
Abundance Church
199 views • 7 months ago

- Introduction to Colossians and Pronunciation Clarification (0:04)

- The Jewish Religious Leaders' Opposition to Christ (2:09)

- Revolutionary Nature of Jesus and the New Testament (5:20)

- The Authority of God and Christ's Fulfillment of the Covenant (8:18)

- The Church as the Body of Christ (11:17)

- The Nullification of Old World Jewish Contracts (19:44)

- The Spiritual Battle and the Triumph of Christ (24:45)

- The New Era of Freedom for Wives, Children, and Slaves (48:12)

- The Importance of Walking with Christ (57:06)

- The Bond of Perfection and the Vibration of Love (57:25)

- The Role of the Church and the Importance of Grace (57:43)

- The Final Message of Freedom and Love (59:25)



For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

Keywords
mike adamsslavesgodverselovechristpaulworldhumanitysermonschurchhrrpeoplespecial reportritualsbodysermonspeakold testamentteachingsinsputcalledfreedbrighteon broadcast news
