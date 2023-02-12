https://gettr.com/post/p280l6e3045

2023.02.11 After the defeat of President Trump, nearly half of the domestic fellow fighters left the New Federal States of China, GTV became the object of crazy attacks by the dark forces, but even if GTV received the craziest investigation, not a single fellow fighter’s investment was misappropriated, if GTV was not killed by the dark forces, it will exceed the impact of ChatGPT, this account will definitely be settled.

川普总统落选以后， 国内接近一半的战友离开了新中国联邦，GTV成为了黑暗势力疯狂攻击的对象，可是GTV在接受了最疯狂的调查之后，却没有一个战友的投资被挪用，如果GTV没有被黑暗势力干掉，将会超过ChatGPT的影响，这笔账一定会算。



