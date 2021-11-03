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The Australia situation November 3, 2021
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1010 views • November 04, 2021
Discover Ministries, October 3, 2021
THE AUSTRALIA SITUATION NOVEMBER 3 2021
The real situation in Victoria Australia on November 3 2021. Mad Max prequel.
https://www.discover.org.au/
THE AUSTRALIA SITUATION NOVEMBER 3 2021 | DVO BREAKING
The DVO Annual News
[ https://odysee.com/@devrijeomroep:6/dvo-corona-year-news:c ]
is the cornerstone of our programme offering. Here we tell the whole story at once from the most important angles about what we think is incorrect with the science, the figures, the measures and the whole bizarre situation.
PLEASE VISIT HTTPS://DEVRIJEOMROEP.NL TO WATCH ALL PROGRAMMES FROM OUR WEBSITE
In 2020, the mainstream media has reached an impasse where it is no longer able to do proper research work. Information other than the mainstream will be cut and deleted. On the well-known platforms such as google, youtube, facebook, twitter, one cannot post freely since April 2020.
[Please see this video on the new alternative for YouTube: https://Odysee.com]
This information blockade makes it difficult for citizens to obtain valuable and true information.
In the end, this blockade has led us to gathering the news ourselves and to finding new ways of disseminating it. First, two newscasts were produced in cooperation with another independent news organisation, and when that cooperation ended, the entire programme was continued in-house (research, editing and technical realisation) and a new broadcasting organisation was set up for that purpose, which aims to do good journalism and thus provide people with real news. With our modest resources, we try to do what the mainstream media cannot or may not do. Hopefully we can inspire them with this and inform everyone on this planet.
De Vrije Omroep on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGfris_AYZ4XjGj7fwSmB7A
PLEASE $UPPORT "DE VRIJE OMROEP" (Free Broadcast)
And visit
https://devrijeomroep.nl/meedoen/
and support us with a Tikkie' ❤️ or a bank payment.
Like to join in? Go to Telegram (phone and desktop)
https://t.me/dvo_open_koffiecorner
THE FREE BROADCASTING OPEN COFFEE CORNER
WE CANNOT TRUST MEDIA THAT CENSORS
REACTION CHANNEL FOR FREE BROADCASTING
THE AUSTRALIA SITUATION NOVEMBER 3 2021
The real situation in Victoria Australia on November 3 2021. Mad Max prequel.
https://www.discover.org.au/
THE AUSTRALIA SITUATION NOVEMBER 3 2021 | DVO BREAKING
The DVO Annual News
[ https://odysee.com/@devrijeomroep:6/dvo-corona-year-news:c ]
is the cornerstone of our programme offering. Here we tell the whole story at once from the most important angles about what we think is incorrect with the science, the figures, the measures and the whole bizarre situation.
PLEASE VISIT HTTPS://DEVRIJEOMROEP.NL TO WATCH ALL PROGRAMMES FROM OUR WEBSITE
In 2020, the mainstream media has reached an impasse where it is no longer able to do proper research work. Information other than the mainstream will be cut and deleted. On the well-known platforms such as google, youtube, facebook, twitter, one cannot post freely since April 2020.
[Please see this video on the new alternative for YouTube: https://Odysee.com]
This information blockade makes it difficult for citizens to obtain valuable and true information.
In the end, this blockade has led us to gathering the news ourselves and to finding new ways of disseminating it. First, two newscasts were produced in cooperation with another independent news organisation, and when that cooperation ended, the entire programme was continued in-house (research, editing and technical realisation) and a new broadcasting organisation was set up for that purpose, which aims to do good journalism and thus provide people with real news. With our modest resources, we try to do what the mainstream media cannot or may not do. Hopefully we can inspire them with this and inform everyone on this planet.
De Vrije Omroep on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGfris_AYZ4XjGj7fwSmB7A
PLEASE $UPPORT "DE VRIJE OMROEP" (Free Broadcast)
And visit
https://devrijeomroep.nl/meedoen/
and support us with a Tikkie' ❤️ or a bank payment.
Like to join in? Go to Telegram (phone and desktop)
https://t.me/dvo_open_koffiecorner
THE FREE BROADCASTING OPEN COFFEE CORNER
WE CANNOT TRUST MEDIA THAT CENSORS
REACTION CHANNEL FOR FREE BROADCASTING
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