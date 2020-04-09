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US Doctor How can you make a vaccine for something never proven to exist A must-watch (MIRRORED)
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466 views • April 09, 2020
US Doctor How can you make a vaccine for something never proven to exist A must-watch (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel David Icke at:-
https://youtu.be/YkPL6VmUqQQ
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Mirrored from YouTube channel David Icke at:-
https://youtu.be/YkPL6VmUqQQ
Our Youtube Sponsor - No Hype Invest - https://www.nohypeinvest.com
Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform - https://www.ickonic.com
World Tour Tickets - https://shop.davidicke.com/product-category/live-shows/
All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com
Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com
Social Media
https://www.facebook.com/davidicke/
https://twitter.com/davidicke
https://www.minds.com/davidickeofficial
https://onstellar.com/davidickeofficial
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