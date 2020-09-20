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Dr. Andrew Kaufman at Trafalgar Square, September 19, 2020: Global Enslavement Via a Fake-Virus-Pandemic Live Exercise | "We Must End This Now."
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116 views • September 20, 2020
Video mirrored from Luke Scott Official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0-i-PRo9qA
For transcript see: https://truthcomestolight.com/2020/09/20/dr-andrew-kaufman-at-trafalgar-square-september-19-2020
For transcript see: https://truthcomestolight.com/2020/09/20/dr-andrew-kaufman-at-trafalgar-square-september-19-2020
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