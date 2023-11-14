Create New Account
Pro-Palestine activists held a symbolic Event in Front of the EU Headquarters in Brussels to hold Europe accountable for the Massacre of Gaza Children
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

"We will never forgive"

Pro-Palestine activists held a symbolic event in front of the European Union's headquarters in Brussels to hold Europe accountable for the massacre of Gaza children.

Adding:

Death toll from Israel’s Gaza genocide rises to 11,240, including 4,630 children, 3,130 women

More since this posted late last night.

Adding this morning:

Israeli Defense Minister:

The ground invasion will continue for many months and will include the north and south of the Gaza Strip

