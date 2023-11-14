Pro-Palestine activists held a symbolic Event in Front of the EU Headquarters in Brussels to hold Europe accountable for the Massacre of Gaza Children

"We will never forgive"

Pro-Palestine activists held a symbolic event in front of the European Union's headquarters in Brussels to hold Europe accountable for the massacre of Gaza children.

Death toll from Israel’s Gaza genocide rises to 11,240, including 4,630 children, 3,130 women

Israeli Defense Minister:

The ground invasion will continue for many months and will include the north and south of the Gaza Strip