Pro-Palestine activists held a symbolic Event in Front of the EU Headquarters in Brussels to hold Europe accountable for the Massacre of Gaza Children

"We will never forgive"
Pro-Palestine activists held a symbolic event in front of the European Union's headquarters in Brussels to hold Europe accountable for the massacre of Gaza children.
Adding:
Death toll from Israel’s Gaza genocide rises to 11,240, including 4,630 children, 3,130 women
More since this posted late last night.
Adding this morning:
Israeli Defense Minister:
The ground invasion will continue for many months and will include the north and south of the Gaza Strip
