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TYRANNY RULES UK
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11 views • July 22, 2021
Since 1945, Britain has boasted about how she alone stood against Nazi tyranny and 'saved the world'. Now, under the deceitful cloak of 'Covid', this Land Of Hope And Glory is, step by step, being turned into a tyrannical dictatorship, mandating an experimental medical treatment (for which safety trials will not even be completed until 2023, so, at this stage, long-term risks are completely unknown!) A blatent violation of medical ethics, human rights and the Nuremberg Code. Is this just the beginning of a slippery slope. What next...yellow stars ??
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