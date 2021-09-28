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The Dr Bryan Ardis Show - with Dr Ryan Cole - Saving Lives with early treatment
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195 views • September 28, 2021
https://vokalnow.com/video/4306
Dr. Ryan Cole has worked as an independent pathologist since 2004. In this episode he explains how important early treatment is for Covid 19 and how treatments like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine are saving lives.
Dr. Ryan Cole has worked as an independent pathologist since 2004. In this episode he explains how important early treatment is for Covid 19 and how treatments like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine are saving lives.
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