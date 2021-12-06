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Canadian Province allows Grocery Stores to Ban Unvaccinated [06.12.2021]
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60 views • December 06, 2021
Note: LOL :) It's fucking creepy and unbelievable how snot stupid people are, Many Fish make great videos and it is very important to laugh, it strengthens your immune system :)
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This is going to happen, it's all in Gods Word. Prepare yourselves accordingly. Jesus Christ is the ONLY way, call on Him!
His grace and peace be with you all.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbngplYi94A&;t=0s
https://westphaliantimes.com/canadian-province-allows-grocery-stores-to-ban-unvaccinated/
https://thenewswecanuse.com/oh-canada-grocery-stores-to-ban-unvaccinated/
4,157 viewsDec 6, 2021
Many Fish
54.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/i3x6e4ceqkg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q
--
This is going to happen, it's all in Gods Word. Prepare yourselves accordingly. Jesus Christ is the ONLY way, call on Him!
His grace and peace be with you all.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbngplYi94A&;t=0s
https://westphaliantimes.com/canadian-province-allows-grocery-stores-to-ban-unvaccinated/
https://thenewswecanuse.com/oh-canada-grocery-stores-to-ban-unvaccinated/
4,157 viewsDec 6, 2021
Many Fish
54.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/i3x6e4ceqkg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q
Keywords
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