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BASES2021 Sophia Green -Down Underneath reprise -Human Trafficking-Supersoldiers
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231 views • September 28, 2021
The public asked Sophia back after her initial on stage first time in public, account of Baby farms, human trafficking, secret space program, tunnels down underneath. Humanity Farmed, by Draco, and the truths behind what's going on. By popular demand she was invited back the next day, and gave a complete account of herself, with questions from the public. A contemporary to James Casbolt, who blee the whistle on snuff films made for MPs and broadcasters.
This and more.
A courageous woman. A service of the Bases Project, from Miles Johnston, recently deleted from YouTube
This and more.
A courageous woman. A service of the Bases Project, from Miles Johnston, recently deleted from YouTube
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