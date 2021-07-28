LEVELED - 200 Proofs Earth is not a spinning ball - Extended - Updated - 2021 - 4k

John Thor

"This is my re-edit and interpretation of my 2019 edit of one of the most important video books of all time by Eric Dubay. I've added over 60 minutes of new footage including some amazing video clips from Hibbeler Productions "LEVEL". Extra narration and music. New information. Now Updated with 4K super HD visuals when possible to help get this most important message out in a clear, concise and visually pleasing 2021 presentation. I really hope I've done the original some justice again. Please let me know what you think below. If you liked this video Please share with others to help assist those seeking truth in these times of universal deceit. Thank you.



This is an unofficial re- edit of Eric's book! Eric Dubay May or may not agree with the added information presented, my interpretation or the visuals and music presented in this video. No affiliation to Eric Dubay is intended or implied."

@Eric Dubay @Eddie Bravo @ODD TV @Hibbeler Productions @neo HUMAN eve @zeTETic Truth Tube @tellmewhatyoulove @Dan Dimension @Billy Zig @Astro Not II @We Are Change Orlando