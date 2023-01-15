Cider Sunday: Ciderboys Royal Blueberry 3.0/5

Tonight we looked at Ciderboys Royal Blueberry hard cider.Running 5.0 for the ABV, 0 for the IBUs since its a cider and the SRM is a cloudy 4.
Interesting with an odd mixed flavor profile that cycles in the mouth.
Still a compelling take on an adult beverage.
Thanks for watching
Big 3
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
