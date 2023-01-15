Cider Sunday: Ciderboys Royal Blueberry 3.0/5

Tonight we looked at Ciderboys Royal Blueberry hard cider.Running 5.0 for the ABV, 0 for the IBUs since its a cider and the SRM is a cloudy 4.

Interesting with an odd mixed flavor profile that cycles in the mouth.

Still a compelling take on an adult beverage.

Thanks for watching and don't forget to subscribe.

Big 3

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr