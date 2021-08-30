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Mother of Marine Killed in Kabul Airport Attack Has Heartbreaking Message For Joe Biden
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120 views • August 30, 2021
Copy and pasted from MACKAS on Waybacktube
A heartbreaking message from the mother of U.S. Marine, Marine Rylee McCollum, who died during an attack on Kabul Airport. He was expecting his first child. His mother responds to Democrats and Joe Biden over their absolute failure in Afghanistan. #Afghanistan #Biden #Kabul
This video was clipped from the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH 770AM/94.5 FM in Seattle/Tacoma from 3-6pm Pacific. I thought it was too important not to share. Edited for time but in full context.
A heartbreaking message from the mother of U.S. Marine, Marine Rylee McCollum, who died during an attack on Kabul Airport. He was expecting his first child. His mother responds to Democrats and Joe Biden over their absolute failure in Afghanistan. #Afghanistan #Biden #Kabul
This video was clipped from the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH 770AM/94.5 FM in Seattle/Tacoma from 3-6pm Pacific. I thought it was too important not to share. Edited for time but in full context.
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