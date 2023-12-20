Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Border Swarm
channel image
Son of the Republic
617 Subscribers
38 views
Published 12 hours ago

Is Team [Bidan] not taking the border crisis seriously — or do they know what they’re doing?

Follow the $.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (19 December 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6343566980112

Keywords
jesse wattersborder crisisborder securityjoe bidensouthern borderliberalismglobalismmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationleftismbroken borderideologysubversionradicalismopen bordermigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacement

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket