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Judge Nixes Private Clinics – Pelosi vs Hairstylist Mafia
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35 views • September 14, 2020
B.C. judge rules against private care in test of universal system

British Columbia’s health minister says a judge’s decision against a surgeon advocating for patients’ rights to pay for private medical care highlights the significant role of the public health-care system as a cornerstone of Canada’s identity.

“Our defence in the case was successful in its entirety,” Adrian Dix said Thursday.

Dr. Brian Day challenged the province’s Medicare Protection Act, which bans extra billing and private insurance for medically necessary procedures.

https://www.moosejawtoday.com/national-news/bc-judge-rules-against-private-care-in-test-of-universal-system-2703177
Socialized Medicine Is Bad for Your Health

Of all the forms of socialism that persist in the West, socialized medicine may well be the most persistent — and the most consequential.

But first, it’s worth defining exactly what “socialized medicine” is, and what it is not. “Universal coverage,” a system in which everyone has health insurance, is not necessarily socialized.

Switzerland, for example, has a system of universal coverage in which Swiss residents buy private insurance and receive treatment from private physicians and private hospitals. In contrast to the United States, there are no government-run insurers in Switzerland.

https://www.nationalreview.com/magazine/2019/06/03/socialized-medicine-is-bad-for-your-health/
How Socialized Medicine Hurts Canadians and Leaves Them Worse Off Financially

Canadians pay out-of-pocket health costs close to what Americans pay, yet Canada’s tax burden is 36 percent to 51 percent higher than America’s. These extra taxes are largely driven by government health care costs. Despite this tax burden, government rationing via “global budgets” leaves Canadians to face long waiting lists, shortages of equipment, outdated drugs, and endemic staff shortages. Meanwhile, Canada’s public system covers only marginally more than what the public system in the U.S. covers: One-third of health care spending in Canada is private; in the U.S., it is half. Because Democrats’ proposed benefits are far more extensive than Canada’s single-payer system, they would likely therefore be far more expensive, and even more distortionary to quality of care

https://www.heritage.org/health-care-reform/report/how-socialized-medicine-hurts-canadians-and-leaves-them-worse-financially
Pelosi claims she was ‘set up’ by San Francisco salon

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Wednesday that she was “set up” by a San Francisco hair salon that said it could accommodate her for an indoor appointment Monday despite citywide restrictions on salon services.

Pelosi said that she was told by eSalon that it was allowed to have one customer at a time inside its establishment. But salons in San Francisco have been closed since the coronavirus pandemic began and only allowed to begin providing services outdoors on Tuesday under the city’s guidelines.

https://thehill.com/homenews/house/514856-pelosi-claims-she-was-set-up-by-san-francisco-salon
Salon owner decries Pelosi ‘set up’ claim as ‘absolutely false,’ says she’s received death threats

The owner of a San Francisco hair salon visited by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this week denied what she called the Democrat’s “absolutely false” accusation that she had been the victim of a “setup”.

ESalonSF owner Erica Kious told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday that Pelosi was serviced by an independent stylist who rents chairs in her salon. Kious said she decided to share the now-viral security camera footage when she found the Speaker indoors without a mask in what she called a “hurtful” display of hypocrisy.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/erica-kious-nancy-pelosi-hair-salon-owner
Election Is a Choice between Freedom and Slavery, Good and Evil

Ronald Reagan famously observed nearly sixty years ago: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same[.]” The man could say so much with so few words. (1) Freedom is an idea; (2) it belongs to anyone wise enough to recognize its value irrespective of race, color, or creed; and (3) it will be endlessly threatened at all times by those opposed to liberty.

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/08/this_election_is_a_choice_between_freedom_and_slavery_good_and_evil.html
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