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Bitcoin Halving 2020: Impending Doom - MUST WATCH PREDICTION
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78 views • May 10, 2020
Bitcoin (BTC) will soon execute its 3rd halving where its block reward reduces from 12.5 to 6.25 BTC. This halving is expected to trigger a series of events that will affect both miners and the network as a whole, where crippling congestion and exorbitant transaction fees could spell doom for BTC and a resurgence in competing cryptocurrencies. This must watch prediction will allow you to prepare before it's too late.
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bitcoincash:qqpjtdcxxa38kqy2ljly8qavmyn53lhj7qv3jnnkhw
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/haydenotto_
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BTC #BitcoinHalving Bitcoin halving. Bitcoin Halving 2020.
DONATE
bitcoincash:qqpjtdcxxa38kqy2ljly8qavmyn53lhj7qv3jnnkhw
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/haydenotto_
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BTC #BitcoinHalving Bitcoin halving. Bitcoin Halving 2020.
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