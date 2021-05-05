Dr. Collins: Further Probe Should Answer Questions Not Yet Answered

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In a hearing on April 28, NIH Director Dr. Collins confirmed that he believes further investigation into the pandemic origins is needed, and such an investigation should be science-based and look at the evidence, and should be rigorous to try to find the answers to the questions the WHO original investigation failed to derive. He said NIH will undoubtedly play some role in it and there is a serious effort inside US government agencies to push the WHO on investigation components.