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Evil Intentions Turn Out To Be A Blessing In Disguise
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91 views • September 11, 2021
Not Even Done with 3rd Booster Israel’s Vaccine Czar Already Talking #4 & Implying #5 & More — Madness or Sound Health Policy?
https://trialsitenews.com/not-even-done-with-3rd-booster-israels-vaccine-czar-already-talking-4-implying-5-more-madness-or-sound-health-policy/
Outcry after Israeli Minister Withholds COVID Vaccine from Palestinian Prisoners
https://www.palestinechronicle.com/outcry-after-israeli-minister-withholds-covid-vaccine-from-palestinian-prisoners/
Israel blocked Covid vaccines from entering Gaza, say Palestinians
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/16/israel-blocked-covid-vaccines-from-entering-gaza-say-palestinians
Israeli minister orders jails not to vaccinate Palestinian security prisoners
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-orders-jails-not-vaccinate-palestinian-security-prisoners
Israel announces transfer of vaccine doses to Palestinians for first time
https://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/536673-israel-transfers-vaccine-doses-to-palestinians?rl=1
West Bank hospitals overwhelmed as Israel withholds vaccines
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/03/20/west-m20.html
Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines
https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/vaccine-exchange-deal-between-israel-and-pa-has-been-announced-671413
Coronavirus cases spike in highly vaccinated Israel but drop in unvaccinated Palestine
https://stuartbramhall.wordpress.com/2021/08/21/coronavirus-cases-spike-in-highly-vaccinated-israel-but-drop-in-unvaccinated-palestine/
Israel covid cases
https://www.google.com/search?q=Israel+covid+cases&;ei=Dg45YeqPNOaOggfN0bKoBw&oq=Israel+covid+cases&gs_lcp=Cgdnd3Mtd2l6EAMyCggAELEDEIMBEEMyCggAELEDEIMBEEMyCwgAEIAEELEDEIMBMgsIABCABBCxAxCDATIFCAAQgAQyBQgAEIAEMgUIABCABDIFCAAQgAQyBQgAEIAEMgUIABCABDoHCAAQRxCwAzoKCAAQsAMQyQMQQzoHCAAQsAMQQzoGCAAQBxAeOggIABCABBCxAzoFCAAQkQI6BAgAEENKBAhBGABQ0ixY4zFgpTNoAnACeACAAWmIAd4EkgEDMi40mAEAoAEByAEKwAEB&sclient=gws-wiz&ved=0ahUKEwjqzoi2jfDyAhVmh-AKHc2oDHUQ4dUDCA8&uact=5
Palestine covid cases
https://www.google.com/search?q=Palestine+covid+cases&;oq=Palestine+covid+cases&aqs=chrome..69i57j69i61j69i60j69i61.29039j0j1&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected]) or the following cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
You can also find me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
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https://trialsitenews.com/not-even-done-with-3rd-booster-israels-vaccine-czar-already-talking-4-implying-5-more-madness-or-sound-health-policy/
Outcry after Israeli Minister Withholds COVID Vaccine from Palestinian Prisoners
https://www.palestinechronicle.com/outcry-after-israeli-minister-withholds-covid-vaccine-from-palestinian-prisoners/
Israel blocked Covid vaccines from entering Gaza, say Palestinians
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/16/israel-blocked-covid-vaccines-from-entering-gaza-say-palestinians
Israeli minister orders jails not to vaccinate Palestinian security prisoners
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-orders-jails-not-vaccinate-palestinian-security-prisoners
Israel announces transfer of vaccine doses to Palestinians for first time
https://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/536673-israel-transfers-vaccine-doses-to-palestinians?rl=1
West Bank hospitals overwhelmed as Israel withholds vaccines
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/03/20/west-m20.html
Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines
https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/vaccine-exchange-deal-between-israel-and-pa-has-been-announced-671413
Coronavirus cases spike in highly vaccinated Israel but drop in unvaccinated Palestine
https://stuartbramhall.wordpress.com/2021/08/21/coronavirus-cases-spike-in-highly-vaccinated-israel-but-drop-in-unvaccinated-palestine/
Israel covid cases
https://www.google.com/search?q=Israel+covid+cases&;ei=Dg45YeqPNOaOggfN0bKoBw&oq=Israel+covid+cases&gs_lcp=Cgdnd3Mtd2l6EAMyCggAELEDEIMBEEMyCggAELEDEIMBEEMyCwgAEIAEELEDEIMBMgsIABCABBCxAxCDATIFCAAQgAQyBQgAEIAEMgUIABCABDIFCAAQgAQyBQgAEIAEMgUIABCABDoHCAAQRxCwAzoKCAAQsAMQyQMQQzoHCAAQsAMQQzoGCAAQBxAeOggIABCABBCxAzoFCAAQkQI6BAgAEENKBAhBGABQ0ixY4zFgpTNoAnACeACAAWmIAd4EkgEDMi40mAEAoAEByAEKwAEB&sclient=gws-wiz&ved=0ahUKEwjqzoi2jfDyAhVmh-AKHc2oDHUQ4dUDCA8&uact=5
Palestine covid cases
https://www.google.com/search?q=Palestine+covid+cases&;oq=Palestine+covid+cases&aqs=chrome..69i57j69i61j69i60j69i61.29039j0j1&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected]) or the following cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
You can also find me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TXUWNxWxDh5V/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
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