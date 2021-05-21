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3 Incentives - Combatting the propaganda machine
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20 views • May 21, 2021
This video looks at the 3rd of the 9 elements contained in the Mindspace document on influence.
The Mindspace document is from the UK gov on how to influence the public's behaviour.
We are asking the question, should the gov be coercing us in this way?
A summary of each of the 9 elements from the document is given.
The Mindspace document is from the UK gov on how to influence the public's behaviour.
We are asking the question, should the gov be coercing us in this way?
A summary of each of the 9 elements from the document is given.
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