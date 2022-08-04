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AN OPEN LETTER TO EEOC ABOUT RELIGIOUS DISCRIMINATION
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy Hall
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy HallCheckmark Icon
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58 views • August 04, 2022

Jul 21, 2022


Peggy shares her open letter to the EEOC, specifically addressed to Charlotte Burrows, the EEOC Chairman. By liking and sharing this video, we can outwit these ludicrous employer violations and the EEOC’s complicity.


Help me sue the government to end the emergency!

Video + donation options at link here:

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org


WATCH THIS NEXT:

"How to Get Exempt from Boosters"

https://youtu.be/6b9Wp9KhsXw


SUBSCRIBE to this channel for 5pm daily livestreams!!

https://www.youtube.com/c/TheHealthyAmerican


Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall

Positive encouragement, daily 11am pacific:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LivingSwellwithPeggyHall


PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS:

https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur


HOW TO WIN IN COURT:

https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7


PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx


FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn


PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:

http://peggyhall.tv


PREPARE WITH PEGGY, LONG-TERM FOOD SUPPLY:

http://preparewithpeggy.com


INSTAGRAM: https://tinyurl.com/mr2f4as6

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/peggy.hall1

TELEGRAM: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall

RUMBLE: https://tinyurl.com/46fsvu6y

BITCHUTE: https://tinyurl.com/2p836pja

BRIGHTEON: https://tinyurl.com/3knnv4ht


SNAIL MAIL:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674

I LOVE Getting your cards, letters and goodies, and I often share them on my shows!


FREE NEWSLETTER

https://tinyurl.com/ya6znumn


QUESTIONS / COLLABS:

[email protected]


ABOUT THE HEALTHY AMERICAN:

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight it.


ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL

At the helm of Truth & Freedom.

Educator, encourager and activist.

BA in Political Science

Master's in International Policy

Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine

30+ years as educator and consultant

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight tyranny.

Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them.

www.thehealthyamerican.org


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thehealthyamericanpeggyhalleeoc
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