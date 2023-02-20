https://gettr.com/post/p28wo9gbc5a
2023.02.20 The balloon incident indicates that the CCP has changed the rules of war, and the American-style warfare doesn’t work any longer.
气球事件表示，共产党改变了战争游戏规则，美国那套不好用了。
