Vaccine Mandate Goes Against Doctor’s Education and Believes

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Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Ahmad Malik: “Mandatory vaccinations set a very dangerous precedent…. the Pandora’s box has opened. Who will it apply to next? And if today it’s the covid vaccines, what will we be forced to take tomorrow?”