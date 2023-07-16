David Adair’s Close Encounter with Self Aware AI Bio-Craft at AREA 51



David Adair, the Rocket Man, brings to light new information never before revealed on camera. At 17 years old, in 1971, David Adair was taken to the secret facilities under Groom Lake, commonly known as Area 51. This began his descent into the secret projects. He describes some of the advanced vehicles and technology he encountered, much of which is still far more advanced than what we are using, today. But his story begins when he was 12, as a series of dreams told him how to create a device that would become a fusion containment drive.



