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Viki Kotevska (kampanja "Nikade bez maska") sred p(L)andemija
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1 view • March 20, 2021
Viki Kotevska (kampanja "Nikade bez maska") na 10-ti juli 2020g vo Intermezzo vo Skopje na svirka na Nokaut vo živo, bez maski, bez rastojanie, bez počituvanje na nikakvi protokoli. Dodeka pak na kampanjata "Nikade bez maska" drži predavanja kako treba da se počituvaat merkite za zaštita od c0v1d19
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