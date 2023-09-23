Create New Account
This is the Sphere in Las Vegas
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago

This is the Sphere in Las Vegas.

After 4 years of construction it opens this week with U2. No surprise an Illuminati puppet like Bono would be involved in this obvious NWO/illuminati project.

Source @Corona Conspiracy

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

las vegasspherebonou2illuminati puppetoccult symbology

