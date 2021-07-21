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FULL SHOW: Rand Paul To Request Criminal Investigation Into Anthony Fauci And Gain-Of-Function Research
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110 views • July 21, 2021
Rand Paul’s calling out of Anthony Fauci in front of Congress and the American people has gone totally viral and he has doubled down on his call to have a criminal investigation done into Dr. Fauci. Del Bigtree joins in-studio to discuss all the latest COVID fear mongering and vaccine propaganda. Owen and Del both agree that this has been a major watershed moment for America in the resistance against medical tyranny and is showing the world there is no need to lockdown, mask, vaccinate, or live in fear. American professional athletics are declining at a shocking rate which no doubt can be credited with the concern for social wokeness outweighing the concern for being the best athletes. A crazy story about LeBron James emerges. Alex Jones crashes the studio for a strip tease.
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