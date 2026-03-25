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The Global Realignment – How Trump Is Forcing the Old World to Collapse | SG Anon
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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John Michael Chambers sits down with SJ, one of the most insightful analysts in the patriot movement, for a sweeping conversation on the dismantling of the old world order—and the new one being built in its place.


From Iran to Venezuela to Cuba, SJ connects the dots on what the mainstream narrative misses: these are not separate conflicts. They are a coordinated, multi-front assault on the old power structures that have run the planet's finances, geopolitics, and markets for generations. Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea—all served as forward operating bases for the worldwide cabal, protected from jurisdiction and holding the world hostage.


SJ breaks down:


How Venezuela exported Smartmatic election fraud software used in the 2020 U.S. election


How Cuba hosted the IP addresses from which China's 2020 election intrusion was coordinated


How Iran's IRGC infiltrated the Federal Reserve banking system with dormant malware called Rclone


How the Strait of Hormuz closure is not a miscalculation, but a strategic trap—forcing Europe to face its dependency while the U.S. produces its own energy


How the "terror premium" on oil has enriched London bankers for decades—and why that game is ending


The conversation also covers:


The Obama-Russiagate nexus: why all roads lead to the 44th president, and why he's lawyering up


The EBS: why a national emergency broadcast is not a question of if, but when—and what it will mean


The airport shutdowns: why they're not incompetence, but a coordinated operation against trafficking networks


Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens: the three possibilities—enemies, clueless, or part of the script


AI: the greatest concern is not what AI will do, but what we as humanity train it to become


SJ also offers a profound insight: the last time a U.S. president tried to force Israel to denuclearize peacefully, he had his head blown off. Trump is taking a different approach—inflating egos, setting conditions, and letting the geopolitical landscape do the work.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
irantrumpobamacubavenezuelatucker carlsonisraelfederal reserveaistrait of hormuznorth korearussiagatecandace owenssmartmaticjohn michael chambersirgcebsmarjorie taylor greenesjrclone
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