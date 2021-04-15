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Keto Diet: What You Can & Can't Eat
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107 views • April 15, 2021
Are you ready to give up most of your daily carbs? The keto diet is made up of high amounts of fat, a moderate amount of protein, and a very limited amount of carbs. Rather than planning your calories, keto tracks the macro-nutrients. We talked with our staff nutritionist, Kelly Kennedy, RD, to learn what you can and can't eat while on the keto diet.
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