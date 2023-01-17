I got 99 problems... BUT A VAXX AINT ONE!

Thanks to all those that remain to this day NON-GMO. it's a pleasure... be glad that on top of everything that you do t have to wonder if you're gonna face plant any minute in line at Mc Donalds..Donald's... "is today my day"?. Oh man... I don't envy that. AS people drop like flies, that's gotta be horrifying... and as it continues, people.will have to acknowledge what's happening I'm guessing. Crazy... hit.meeeeee! [email protected]