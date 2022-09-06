ROCKEFELLER'S DESTRUCTION AND TRANSFORMATION OF ALL WESTERN MEDICINE

Medicine (herbs and such) used to actually heal people. Then Rockefeller stepped in, vilified practitioners of this real medicine and founded the modern medical system that we are oppressed by today, utilizing petroleum based pharmaceuticals that could be patented (and cause Cancer which was part of his Eugenics agenda)These types of drugs do not heal illnesses or conditions. They cause them





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