The Founders' Warning: Why THIS Power Spells Tyranny!
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
365 followers
88 views • 1 week ago

The Founders didn’t just fight tyranny - they defined exactly what it was: arbitrary power. In this episode, we dig into how they viewed it, why they saw it as the ultimate threat to liberty, and how it shaped everything from the Declaration of Independence to the creation of written constitutions. Drawing from Otis, Adams, Jefferson, Locke, and more, we break down the core principle behind the American Revolution - and why every step beyond the Constitution isn’t just wrong - it’s a lawless recipe for disaster.

Path to Liberty: April 23, 2025

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionpowerhistoryfounding fatherslibertarianfounders10th amendmentamerican revolutionarbitrary power
