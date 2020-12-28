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Catherine Austin Fitts | Full Interview | Planet Lockdown
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1021 views • December 28, 2020
This sit down interview with Catherine covers the spectrum of the current situation we find ourselves in.
The interview was done as apart of a full length documentary under production called Planet Lockdown and released in advance for those interested in learning more.
The site for the film is PlanetLockdownFlim.com
The interview was done as apart of a full length documentary under production called Planet Lockdown and released in advance for those interested in learning more.
The site for the film is PlanetLockdownFlim.com
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